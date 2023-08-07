LinkedIn reunites childhood friends after 15 years

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 7

With all its pros and cons, one cannot deny the power of social media to help us get connected with our loved ones. One such incident has garnered attention of Twitter users. Recently, a Twitter user, Vedika, tweeted about how Linkedin helped her find her childhood friend after 15 years.

"LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years," she wrote on Twitter while sharing a screenshot of her conversation with her friend.

LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG — Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023

The screenshot showed a picture of the two sitting together in their school uniform. Vedika can be seen asking “By any chance, is the girl on the right side, you?" to which her friend, Barnali replied, “Aaa yess. Wait are you really Vedika?? From back then?"

This is followed by a sweet conversation between the two friends who are elated to have reconnected after all these years.

The tweet, made on August 5, has been received well by the netizens and has got more than 4 lakh views. "This is the best thing I've read today," read a tweet. “Wow. Congrats. Post likes this remind that social media have their merits,” another comment read. Another interesting reaction to this tweet was, "I have found my childhood friend on LinkedIn, but she is inactive there and hasn't opened the app in ages.”

