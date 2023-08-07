LinkedIn reunites childhood friends after 15 years

Chandigarh, August 7
With all its pros and cons, one cannot deny the power of social media to help us get connected with our loved ones. One such incident has garnered attention of Twitter users. Recently, a Twitter user, Vedika, tweeted about how Linkedin helped her find her childhood friend after 15 years.
"LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years," she wrote on Twitter while sharing a screenshot of her conversation with her friend.
LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG— Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023
The screenshot showed a picture of the two sitting together in their school uniform. Vedika can be seen asking “By any chance, is the girl on the right side, you?" to which her friend, Barnali replied, “Aaa yess. Wait are you really Vedika?? From back then?"
This is followed by a sweet conversation between the two friends who are elated to have reconnected after all these years.
The tweet, made on August 5, has been received well by the netizens and has got more than 4 lakh views. "This is the best thing I've read today," read a tweet. “Wow. Congrats. Post likes this remind that social media have their merits,” another comment read. Another interesting reaction to this tweet was, "I have found my childhood friend on LinkedIn, but she is inactive there and hasn't opened the app in ages.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...