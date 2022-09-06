Liquor scam accused quizzed after father caught in ‘sting op’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

On a day when his father’s ‘sting tape’ came out in public, accused number 13 in the CBI’s FIR pertaining to the Delhi excise policy case, Sunny Marwah, today recorded his statement following a questioning session by the investigative agency, officials said.

The officials said Sunny Marwah has given important information about the modus operandi of those named in the FIR in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Sunny’s father Kulvinder Marwah was allegedly caught spilling the beans about the alleged scam in a purported sting video released by the BJP today in which he was seen and heard claiming to have paid commissions to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

During the investigation, the CBI questioned Sunny on some of the points that came up in the utterances of his father during the “sting operation”, the officials said.

The CBI FIR alleges that Sunny’s Mahadev Liquors was granted the L-1 licence under the new excise policy for Delhi.

The businessman, who was on the board of firms owned by deceased liquor baron Ponty Chadha, was in close contact with the accused public servants and regularly paid bribes to them, the federal probe agency has alleged in its FIR.

Paid commission