Live-in couple found dead in Gurugram flat

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 16

A chef of a Delhi-based renowned hotel and his live-in partner were allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning at their rented house in C Block of Sushant Lok area.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ashwini Kumar (28) and Nancy (28), both residents of Mehram Nagar, Delhi.

The man was found hanging from ceiling fan while the body of his partner was found on the bed in same room. Both the bodies were in a decomposed state. Neighbours claim they had last seen them on Friday, said police. Although Gurugram police claimed that preliminary investigations hinted at suicide, they also suspect that Ashwini might have strangulated his partner first and then committed suicide. This will be clear only after post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer said Ashwini Kumar was married and his wife is from Bhutan and stayed with his parents. While Kumar was working as a chef, Nancy was working with an international food chain store. Both were in a live-in relationship for over a year.

As no complaint was received from the family members of the deceased and no suicide note was found from the spot, police took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

“The cause behind the deaths is not clear yet. Further action will be taken as per the post-mortem report,” said Sanjeev Balhara, ACP (DLF), Gurugram.