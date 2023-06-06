Live-in couple held with banned drugs in Kerala

PTI

Thrissur (Ker), June 6

Two women were arrested for transporting narcotics on a motorbike, meant for distribution among buyers, in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was held with 17.5 grams of MDMA, a banned drug, during the vehicle check near Kunnamkulam on Monday.

Surabhi (23) and Priya (30) are said to be fitness trainer and fashion designer respectively and were in a live-in relationship, a police officer said told PTI.

The accused had several followers on social media and they were suspected to have lured the victims through the virtual platforms, he said.

"We assume that both the women had been consuming and peddling drugs for quite some time. There was apparently no particular target group for their narcotic sale," he said, detailing how people belonging to various age groups and social backgrounds had fallen into their trap.

This was the first time that they had landed in the police net.

Though there were reports that one of the accused was working as an assistant director in television serial industry, the officer declined to confirm it.

The arrest of the accused was recorded and they were remanded by a local court, they added.