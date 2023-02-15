Maharashtra man kills live-in partner, stuffs body in mattress

PTI

Palghar, February 15

Tulinj Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday arrested a man who was trying to escape after allegedly killing his live-in partner.

The accused was held by Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said here.

Megha (37), who was a nurse by profession, was found dead in her rented house in Tulinj area on Monday after foul smell began to emanate from inside and neighbours alerted the police.

The body was found stuffed in a mattress. She was suspected to have been killed sometime last week, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.

The accused, her live-in partner, was jobless and they used to quarrel often. During one such quarrel he allegedly killed her, the official added.

He also messaged his sister about the killing and sold off furniture in the flat before fleeling.

A case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 has been registered and further probe is on, the official said.