 Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide : The Tribune India

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with the 36-year-old Vaidya

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Manoj Sane (Right), accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, being escorted by the police outside the Mira Road Police Station, in Thane on Friday. PTI, ANI Photos



PTI

Mumbai, June 9

Manoj Sane (56), arrested for allegedly murdering his ‘live-in partner’ Saraswati Vaidya, was in fact married to her but the couple had concealed this fact, police said on Friday.

Sane has claimed that Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up, officials said.

Sane, arrested on Thursday from Mira Road (East) area on the outskirts of Mumbai, also allegedly told the interrogators that he was HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with the 36-year-old Vaidya.

"The couple did not register their marriage, but they had married by performing rituals in a temple," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai Virar commissionerate, citing the statements of the deceased's three sisters.

Vaidya had informed her sisters about the marriage, but as there was a considerable age gap between them, the couple did not make it public, he said.

The remains of the deceased's body will be handed over to her sisters for last rites as per their wish once DNA testing and other formalities are over, the official added.

Vaidya's mother had died when the sisters were very young while their father had abandoned them, DCP Bajbale said.

Saraswati studied up to standard 10th at an ‘Ashram’ school (school for orphans) in Ahmednagar district and came to Mumbai to live with her relatives after turning 18, he said.

After they met, Sane had arranged a job of salesperson for her, he said.

Sane told police that Vaidya died on the morning of June 3 after consuming poison with foam coming out of her mouth, and fearing that he would be held responsible for her death, he decided to dispose of the body.

He also claimed that after disposing of the body pieces he had planned to commit suicide, police officials said.

Police were yet to verify these claims, they said, adding that it was possible that the accused was trying to mislead the investigators.

On Wednesday, police found Vaidya's body parts, some cooked in pressure cooker and even roasted, inside a flat in Naya Nagar area of Mira Road township in Thane district. She and Sane had been living in the rented flat, according to police.

Sane has been remanded in police custody till June 16.

The gory details of the crime evoked the memories of the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The motive behind the crime is still not clear, officials said.

It is suspected that Vaidya died on June 4, but the death came to light on June 7 when the couple's neighbours, unable to tolerate the stench coming out of the flat, called police.

Neighbours also told the police that Sane had been feeding stray dogs for the past few days, something he had never done before.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

3
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

4
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

5
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

6
Nation

'Not good for ties': India on Indira killing float in Canada

7
Nation

Arrest only if court warrants: Anurag Thakur on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's case

8
Nation

NMC approves 50 medical colleges

9
Punjab

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.32 crore of ex-Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh in money laundering case

10
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Said the rationalisation exercise has ‘mutilated’ the books ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office