Loan fraud: Ex-banker linked to Kamal Nath's nephew held

New Delhi, August 23
The ED has arrested a former relationship manager of the Bank of Singapore in connection with an alleged Rs 354 crore loan fraud linked to money laundering case involving Ratul Puri, the businessman nephew of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, and others. A local court sent him to the ED’s custody till August 31.
