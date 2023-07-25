Lok  Sabha speaker’s attempt to break Parliament logjam unsuccessful

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 25

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s attempt on Tuesday to break the ongoing parliamentary logjam over the issue of Manipur violence remained unsuccessful as the Congress-led opposition stuck to the demand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the issue in the House followed by a debate.

At a hugely attended meeting of floor leaders convened by Birla in a serious attempt to end the impasse Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and his deputy Arjun Meghwal represented the government, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress was present from Congress, TR Baalu from DMK, NN Rao from BRS, Supriya Sule from NCP, Asadudin Owaisi from AIMIM, Sudeep Bandopadhyay from TMC, Farooq Abdullah of NC.

NDA allies Pashupati Nath Paras of LJP and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal were also there.

The government said it was ready to start a discussion immediately on Manipur and crimes against women in all states from where reports of violent crimes have surfaced.

The opposition demanded PM’s statement on Manipur to start any debate.

Speaker urged leaders to discuss the issue within their party forums and said he would reconvene the meeting.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued to be deadlocked on the issue for the fourth straight day, with no end in sight for the logjam.

Yesterday, a similar attempt by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to resolve the issue remained inconclusive as most floor leaders were absent from a meeting convened by him and had sent their representatives instead.

Both presiding officers have said they will reconvene the leaders’ meetings.

