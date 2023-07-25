 Lok  Sabha speaker’s attempt to break Parliament logjam unsuccessful : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Lok  Sabha speaker’s attempt to break Parliament logjam unsuccessful

Lok  Sabha speaker’s attempt to break Parliament logjam unsuccessful

Congress-led opposition stuck to the demand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur issue

Lok  Sabha speaker’s attempt to break Parliament logjam unsuccessful

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 25

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s attempt on Tuesday to break the ongoing parliamentary logjam over the issue of Manipur violence remained unsuccessful as the Congress-led opposition stuck to the demand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the issue in the House followed by a debate.

At a hugely attended meeting of floor leaders convened by Birla in a serious attempt to end the impasse Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and his deputy Arjun Meghwal represented the government, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress was present from Congress, TR Baalu from DMK, NN Rao from BRS, Supriya Sule from NCP, Asadudin Owaisi from AIMIM, Sudeep Bandopadhyay from TMC, Farooq Abdullah of NC.

NDA allies Pashupati Nath Paras of LJP and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal were also there.

The government said it was ready to start a discussion immediately on Manipur and crimes against women in all states from where reports of violent crimes have surfaced.

The opposition demanded PM’s statement on Manipur to start any debate.

Speaker urged leaders to discuss the issue within their party forums and said he would reconvene the meeting.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued to be deadlocked on the issue for the fourth straight day, with no end in sight for the logjam.

Yesterday, a similar attempt by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to resolve the issue remained inconclusive as most floor leaders were absent from a meeting convened by him and had sent their representatives instead.

Both presiding officers have said they will reconvene the leaders’ meetings.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Om Birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

2
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

3
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

4
Chandigarh

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

5
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

6
Haryana

Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

7
Nation

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don't know why Opposition stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

8
Punjab

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

9
Himachal

Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

10
Nation

'Tired' pilot refuses to fly, 3 MPs among passengers stuck at Rajkot airport

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...

Opposition likely to move no confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha: Sources

Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources

All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity, proceedings adjourned till 5 pm amid opposition protests

Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...


Cities

View All

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Land bought at ‘low’ rate, Vigilance grills Manpreet

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Two girls die, three hurt in Chandigarh factory fire

Governor visit brings some respite to residents of Dadu Majra

Chandigarh Education Dept looks to retired teachers to overcome shortage

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Yamuna’s water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Supreme Court raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Monsoon fury: Sutlej swells, Lohian villages in Jalandhar district flooded again

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, Punjab CM for relief

Floods wash away crops in Lohian, leave marginal farmers mired in debt

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

2 workers die in wall collapse

2 workers die in wall collapse

Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Reality therapy helps in depression: Varsity study