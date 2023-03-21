Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over opposition demand for JPC probe into Adani issue, to meet on Thursday

New Delhi, March 21
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid ruckus in the House with the Opposition demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.
The House will meet again on Thursday, March 23.
As soon as the proceedings started, members of the opposition benches raised the issue and shouted slogans like "we want JPC".
However, the Chair, Rajendra Agarwal, managed to pass the budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Before adjourning the House, Agarwal wished MPs for various festivals, including Chaitra Sukhladi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navre and Sajibu Cheiraoba.
He also said on the request of several members to enable them to participate in the festivities, the House will not have a sitting on Wednesday and instead it would meet on March 23.
Earlier, Speaker Om Birla made repeated appeals to the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to function, giving the assurance that everyone will be given a chance to speak.
"I had made a personal request to the leaders of all parties. I would like to make another appeal, the House should function, the budget session is very important. Everyone will get a chance to speak," he said.
"If not given a chance after Question Hour, then you can come in the Well. If you don't want the House to function then the proceedings are adjourned till 2 pm," Birla said.
Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day in a row on Monday due to protests from rival sides.
While the BJP has demanded an "unambiguous apology" from Gandhi for his remarks in the UK that democracy in India is "under attack", several opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe (JPC) into allegations against the Adani Group.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations
Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...