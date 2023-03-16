 Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks : The Tribune India

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time since the controversy around his remarks in the UK broke out

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Thursday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 16

Lok Sabha was adjourned Thursday with proceedings lasting just three minutes through the day as the Opposition and treasury benches remained at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.

As the House reconvened at 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time since the controversy around his remarks in the UK broke out.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, urged members to be seated and stop the sloganeering if they want a debate but the Opposition and treasury benches continued with their slogan-shouting and the House was adjourned for the day just a minute after reconvening.

In the morning session, the House proceedings had lasted only for two minutes.

Trinamool Congress members, with their mouths covered with a black ribbon, had gathered in the Well of the House as the proceedings got underway in the Lok Sabha.

BJP members from West Bengal were seen raising slogans against the Trinamool Congress over the school recruitment scam in the state, while other members of the ruling party were demanding an apology from Gandhi over his remarks in London.

Congress members also trooped in the Well of the Lok Sabha raising slogans but they couldn't be heard clearly in the din.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to allow the House to function.

"I want to run the House, I want to give you enough opportunities and time to speak. You have to go to your seats. You come to the well and then go outside and tell that you don't get a chance to speak. This is not right," he said.

The House has to function smoothly, Birla said, also gesturing at the members of the treasury benches to take their seats.

"You come to the Well and also demand discussion. You don't want me to run the House. You do not want any discussion, you do not want any debate on the Budget. You just want to shout slogans. Parliament has dignity and we all have to maintain dignity," he said.

With members unrelenting, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Since the start of the second leg of the Budget session, Lok Sabha has not been able to transacting any significant business.

Discussions on the demand for grants of various ministries and the budget for Jammu and Kashmir have been listed in the Lok Sabha.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The former Congress president also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often "turned off" in Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues.

Gandhi's remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.  

#democracy #gautam adani #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman who made shoplifting her 'lucrative full-time job' in UK convicted, had garnered over half a million pounds

4
Punjab

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

5
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

6
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

7
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

8
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

9
Nation

Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor's role

10
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

The details about the crew are awaited

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

Said nothing wrong, will speak in Parliament if allowed: Rahul Gandhi

Attending Parliament for the first time on Thursday since th...

PM plans to slap several false cases against Sisodia, alleges Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR

PM plans to slap several false cases against Manish Sisodia, alleges Arvind Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR

Kejriwal’s comments come after the CBI registers an FIR agai...

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes one year in office

Mann was addressing the media


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

CAG Audit report flags Kharar building in disuse

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Chief Justice Jha to inaugurate courts complex in Hoshiarpur

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry

Lecture held on Sikh-Rajput ties at Pbi varsity