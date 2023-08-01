Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

New Delhi, August 1
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members on the Manipur issue.
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members started shouting slogans and held up placards. Some of them were in the Well of the House while some stood near the Speaker's Chair, holding placards, as they sought to raise the Manipur issue.
Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they would be given time to raise the issues.
BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, standing in his seat, raised slogans on the violence in Nuh in Haryana.
"Sir... Nuh jal raha hai (Nuh is burning)," he said, addressing the Speaker.
Three questions and related supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour, which went on for around 15 minutes.
However, as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2pm.
Protests on the Manipur violence have been disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20.
