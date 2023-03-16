New Delhi, March 16
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Thursday due to slogan-shouting by the opposition and treasury benches over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remarks made in London.
As soon as the House assembled for the day, some opposition members came to the well of the house and began shouting slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.
Members of treasury benches also raised counter-slogans from their seats, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to allow the House to function.
"I want to run the House. I want to give you enough opportunities and enough time to speak. You have to go to your seats. You come to the well and then go outside and tell that you don't get a chance to speak. This is not right," he said.
Birla said the House had to be to function smoothly.
"You don't allow to run the House. You shout slogans. Parliament has dignity and we all have to maintain the dignity," he said.
As the opposition members ignored his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 2pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks
As soon as the House assembles for the day, some opposition ...
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case
Denies relief to Sukhbir Badal
It's time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM; not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress
Stalemate over closure of institutions opened by previous BJ...