Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill

Tribune News Service

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Demands for Grants and Appropriation Bill 2022, authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1. This also completes two-thirds of the budgetary exercise by the Lok Sabha. TNS

Hold LS, state polls simultaneously: MP

Rajya Sabha member DP Vats on Thursday demanded the elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies and civic bodies should be held simultaneously, as it would help the country save resources. Raising the matter during Zero Hour, BJP MP Vats said the country “is in permanent election mode”.