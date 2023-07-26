Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 26

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted the motion of no confidence in the council of ministers moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after more than 50 opposition MPs showed support to the motion by standing in their seats.

Gogoi had moved a notice of no-confidence against the government on the Manipur issue as per rules before 10 am on Wednesday.

Taking up the notice at noon when the Lok Sabha resumed after the first adjournment this morning, the Speaker asked Gogoi to move the motion in the House and show the support of MPs for it to be admitted.

Under Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha procedures, a no-confidence motion to be adopted must receive the backing of 50 members once the Speaker puts it up for a show of strength in the House.

Once that support comes the motion is admitted for debate.

Birla while admitting the motion said he would discuss it with floor leaders, list it for debate and intimate the day and time of the debate to the House.

Under the rules, the Speaker has to list the motion for debate and voting within 10 days of admission.

Major opposition parties TMC, Left, NC, DMK, NCP and JDU supported the motion.

Present in the House were former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The treasury benches were led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The House was adjourned till 2 pm after admission of the motion.

