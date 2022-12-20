Longewala braveheart passes away in Jodhpur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: BS Rathore, a BSF veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, whose bravery at Rajasthan’s Longewala post was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in ‘Border’, died in Jodhpur on Monday. TNS

HC judge recuses from hearing Sengar bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi HC judge Justice Talwant Singh recused himself from hearing the interim bail plea of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, serving life term for raping a minor girl in UP’s Unnao in 2017.