Longewala braveheart passes away in Jodhpur

New Delhi: BS Rathore, a BSF veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, whose bravery at Rajasthan’s Longewala post was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in ‘Border’, died in Jodhpur on Monday. TNS
HC judge recuses from hearing Sengar bail plea
New Delhi: Delhi HC judge Justice Talwant Singh recused himself from hearing the interim bail plea of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, serving life term for raping a minor girl in UP’s Unnao in 2017.
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
