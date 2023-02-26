Look into 4L pending domestic violence cases, SC tells Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

With more than 4.71 lakh cases of domestic violence pending across India, the Supreme Court (SC) has asked the Centre to convene in three weeks a meeting with states and union territories to address the issue of inadequacy of protection officers for the proper implementation of the Domestic Violence Act.

Observing that the overall picture presented before it was “dismal”, a Bench led by Justice S Ravindra Bhat said having one such officer for one district would be grossly inadequate as each one of them would be handling nearly 500-600 cases.

Seeking the status report on the implementation of “Mission Shakti”, an integrated women empowerment programme, it posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

It asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretary to convene a meeting of Principal Secretaries of all states and union territories to look into the issues pertaining to implementation of the Act.

The meeting should also be attended by the secretaries of the ministries of Finance, Home and Social Justice and the nominees of the chairpersons of the National Commission for Women and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), it ordered.

While hearing a petition seeking adequate infrastructure under the Act for providing effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them, the top court said, “It would be necessary that the government takes an intensive look into this aspect.”

The Bench noted that a study conducted by NALSA indicated that more than 4.71 lakh cases lodged under the Act were pending in the country as on July 1, 2022.

The top court is seized of a plea filed by an organisation, We The Women of India, seeking adequate infrastructure under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act across the country.