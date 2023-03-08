Looking forward to productive deliberations to further India-Australia friendship: PM Modi to Albanese

New Delhi, March 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is looking forward to deliberations with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to further the friendship between the two countries.
Albanese is on a visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders during his four-day trip.
He arrived in Ahmedabad this afternoon and will visit Mumbai on Thursday before arriving in New Delhi later in the day.
Tagging the Australian prime minister’s tweet in which he said he is bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India today, Modi tweeted, “India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship.” Embarking on his first visit to India, Albanese said he was keen to further deepen Canberra’s multifaceted relationship with New Delhi at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism, especially in areas of trade, security and people-to-people links.
In Delhi, Albanese will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10, 2023. Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.
