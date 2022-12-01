Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House

PTI

Washington, December 1

The US is looking forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing the current food and energy security challenges, the White House has said.

India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month.

"We look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.