'Loot ki dukaan': PM Modi attacks Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the ruling Congress in election-bound Rajasthan as a “shop of loot” and a “market of lies”, predicting its defeat in the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Addressing a poll rally at Bikaner, where he also dedicated to the nation a six-lane green section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the PM said the Congress was in a “bye-bye mode”. Accusing the CM Ashok Gehlot-led state government of carving a new identity for itself on the yardsticks of “corruption, crime and appeasement politics”, the PM said, “In crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in sexual assault cases. The situation is such that protectors have become predators. The entire government appears busy in saving rape and murder accused.” PM Modi also said that while Rajasthan should have led the country in the Har Ghar Jal campaign of the Jal Shakti Ministry (Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat hails from Rajasthan and had defeated Gehlot’s son in Jodhpur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls), “it remains a laggard state”.

Crime against women rampant in rajasthan In crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in sexual assault cases. The situation is such that protectors have become predators. —Narendra Modi, PM

“If the Congress remains in power, it will sap the nation with corruption,” he said.

PM Modi’s veiled dig was at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and certain remarks about Indian democracy that he made during his recent US visit. “The Congress has only one meaning: ‘loot ki dukaan, jhooth ka bazaar’,” the PM said in a retort to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ campaign.

Earlier today, the PM sounded the poll bugle in election-bound Telangana with a massive attack on the ruling BRS, which he called “most corrupt”.

After launching several development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore for the state, the PM, at a rally in Warangal, said the tentacles of corruption of the Telangana ruling party had spread to Delhi. PM’s indirect reference was to the alleged involvement of BRS and AAP leaders in the Delhi excise scam. “There was a time when one used to hear the news on development-related agreements between two state governments. But for the first time we are hearing of allegations of a deal for corruption between two state governments,” the PM said.