Lothal project to show India’s rich maritime history: Modi

New Delhi, October 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the National Maritime Heritage Complex coming up at Lothal in Gujarat represents the country’s resolve to celebrate its rich maritime history.

Indifference to blame The long period of slavery not only broke the maritime strength of India, but with time, we also became indifferent towards it. We forgot that we have great heritage like Lothal and Dholavira. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Long period of slavery and indifference towards India’s maritime strength made us forget about Lothal and Dholavira, the PM said. He said the complex would act as a centre for learning about and understanding India’s diverse maritime history.

The PM was speaking after reviewing through videoconference the construction of the complex.

“Centuries ago, India’s trade was spread over a large part of the globe. We had a relationship with all the civilisations of the world. India’s maritime strength had a big role to play in this,” Modi said.

“The long period of slavery not only broke this capability of India, but with time, we Indians also became indifferent towards this. We forgot that we have great heritage like Lothal and Dholavira that were famous for maritime trade,” he said.

“We had kingdoms in the past which were great maritime powers,” Modi said citing the Chola Empire, Chera Dynasty and Pandya Dynasty from the southern part of the country.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project to not only display India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage but to also help Lothal to emerge as a world-class international tourist destination.

The complex, work for which began in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore. It will have several innovative and unique features, such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, four theme parks—Memorial, Maritime and Navy, Climate and Adventure and Amusement.

It will also house the world’s tallest lighthouse museum, 14 galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till today, as well as a coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and Union Territories.

