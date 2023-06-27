 Lotus is BJP’s only candidate: PM Modi’s message to party, rebels : The Tribune India

Lotus is BJP’s only candidate: PM Modi’s message to party, rebels

PM was virtually addressing 10 lakh booth workers of BJP from Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP National President JP Nadda as he arrives to address BJP booth workers under the Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot campaign, in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. PTI



Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

On the eve of elections in five states this year, prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a fervent appeal for unity to party cadres saying the BJP had only one candidate—the Lotus, no matter what the name of such a candidate is.

“Notwithstanding the face of who contests elections, Lotus is BJP’s only candidate...No one is bigger than the Lotus, our party symbol. Ordinary people should have the confidence that the solution to all their problems lies where the lotus blooms,” the PM said in an unprecedented BJP outreach with the party’s booth leaders.

The PM was virtually addressing 10 lakh booth workers of BJP from Bhopal, where some 2500 had physically assembled to hear the PM, who returned from his US and Egypt trips on Monday morning.

The PM’s remarks came after rebellions hurt BJP prospects in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, which the party lost to the Congress for a host of reasons including defections of veterans denied party tickets in polls, such as former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar who quit after being denied candidacy from his traditional segment in the state. Shettar is now a Congress candidate for Karnataka MLC polls. Likewise, former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi had also quit BJP for the Congress on poll eve after denial of a ticket.   

“We have to wear the Lotus with pride on our sleeves. We only use the Lotus only in poll season but now we must realise the importance of the party symbol and carry it everywhere we go. And remember, those wearing the lotus should be identified with social service,’ said the PM, terming his engagement with booth workers as “unprecedented in terms of the largeness of the gathering of grassroots level”.

The PM gave tips to BJP workers on how to become social leaders rather than just political workers and asked them to “become people’s companions in sun and shade.”

He said India’s glory worldwide was rising because it had a stable government, and urged BJP workers to spread out across their booths and villages and take multiple messages to the people—the message that the BJP was devoted to development and not appeasement politics; the message that opposition parties were nothing but scam outfits, the message of solidarity with Muslims who, he said, “were being misled by parties practising appeasement, vote bank politics.”

“India will become a developed nation only if villages will develop,” was his parting message to party workers as the BJP prepares for 2024 general elections and Modi for a historic third term. 

Winding up his two hour dialogue with BJP workers today the PM said “This campaign to reach the people is no less than a meditation. Connect with people, assimilate with them. Neither should you live distant, nor look distant from the people. Keep engaging with them.”

The PM added that India was taking important decisions because people had chosen a stable government in 2014 and 2019. 

“The world has positivity for us because we have a strong government. This stability and strength is necessary for a developed India in 2047,” the PM told cadres, who appeared visibly charged and raring to go, just days after 15 opposition parties pledged to challenge the BJP together in the 18th general election.

 

#BJP #Narendra Modi

