Lotus will blossom again in Rajasthan: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

Jaipur, May 20

Addressing the party's office-bearers meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda today unveiled the broad roadmap for further strengthening the organisation and asked state unit leaders to ensure last-mile delivery of the government's welfare schemes.

In his remarks Nadda also hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan alleging that it has "defamed this land of bravehearts, who love peace and prosperity" by its misgovernance.

"The BJP will continue to play the role of a constructive opposition in the state and work for ensuring that in the next assembly elections the lotus blossoms," Nadda said.

He also insisted that the party had to become an enabling tool for ensuring people's welfare.

Meanwhile, at the end of the day-long deliberations, the party issued three formal statements elaborating achievements of eight years' of Modi government, victories in recently concluded assembly elections and misgovernance of Ashok Gehlot's administration in Rajasthan.

In line with the first statement, the party has decided that all Union ministers will visit remotest of areas in the country to connect with people and take their feedback to mark the completion of Modi government's eight years in office. The programme will commence on May 30 and will continue till June 14.

Crediting the party's successive victories in elections to a new political equation in the country, BJP national general secretary Tawade said, "A new political factor 'MYY' (Mahila, youth and yojana) has emerged as a result of Modi government's pro-people policies."

The "MYY" reminds of the "MY" factor that RJD president Lalu Prasad had once coined to symbolise Muslim-Yadav combination.

Sharing details of the party's statement on Rajasthan, BJP'S national spokesperson and MP Rajyawardhan Rathore said the state has become a 'hub of crime in the country".

"On the one side, Rajasthan tops in crime against women, on the other side, it is at the lowest position in the implementation of welfare schemes," Rathore said.