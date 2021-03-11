Loudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray's MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 4
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'.
In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.
In neighbouring Thane city, MNS activists played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar. No mosque is located in the vicinity.
Undeterred by the registration of a case against him, MNS president Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they heard loudspeakers “blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)”.
In an open letter, Thackeray had asked people to lodge complaints with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of ‘azaan’.
“I appeal to all Hindus that on May 4, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers,” the MNS leader had said.
Police have already beefed up security in Mumbai and several other parts of the state, especially where the MNS has a sizeable presence.
