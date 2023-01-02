Low winter rainfall may affect yield of rabi crops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting comparatively low rainfall in Northwest this winter, the yield of rabi crops, especially wheat grown mainly in Punjab and Haryana, is likely to be affected.

Min temperatures likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Northwest in next two days

86% below normal rainfall (long period average) over Northwest during January-March

According to the weather department, the rainfall from January to March is most likely to be below normal of the long period average (LPA). The January-March LPA over the Northwest, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 184.3 mm.

“If rainfall is indicated to be low, then it means that western disturbance activity is likely to be low. When there are fewer western disturbances, north-westerly winds may continue to blow over certain parts of northwest India,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The forecast has left farmers, particularly wheat growers, worried. Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert, said winter rain was crucial for all rabi crops. The lack of rain, he said, would affect the growth of wheat plant, especially its stem.