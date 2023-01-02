Low winter rainfall may affect yield of rabi crops

New Delhi, January 1
With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting comparatively low rainfall in Northwest this winter, the yield of rabi crops, especially wheat grown mainly in Punjab and Haryana, is likely to be affected.
Dense fog over next three days
- Cold wave returns, dense fog over U’khand, Punjab, Haryana & UP over next three days
- Min temperatures likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Northwest in next two days
- 86% below normal rainfall (long period average) over Northwest during January-March
According to the weather department, the rainfall from January to March is most likely to be below normal of the long period average (LPA). The January-March LPA over the Northwest, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 184.3 mm.
“If rainfall is indicated to be low, then it means that western disturbance activity is likely to be low. When there are fewer western disturbances, north-westerly winds may continue to blow over certain parts of northwest India,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
The forecast has left farmers, particularly wheat growers, worried. Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert, said winter rain was crucial for all rabi crops. The lack of rain, he said, would affect the growth of wheat plant, especially its stem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...