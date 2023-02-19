LPG cylinder catches fire during wedding preparation; 2 dead, 1 injured

PTI

Agra, February 19

Two women were charred to death and another was injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire during a wedding preparation here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Sikandra locality of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Mayank Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Agra said, “In KK Nagar locality under the limits of the Sikandra Police Station in Agra, a gas cylinder caught fire due to which two women were burnt to death.” The fire took place due to loosening of the cylinder’s pin, he added.

The person injured in the incident is being treated at a hospital in Agra.

The deceased are identified as Leela and Sheela and they are the residents of Nagla Budi in Agra, ACP said, adding, their bodies were sent to the mortuary and legal action will be taken after the investigation.