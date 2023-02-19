LPG cylinder catches fire during wedding preparation; 2 dead, 1 injured

Agra, February 19
Two women were charred to death and another was injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire during a wedding preparation here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Sikandra locality of this Uttar Pradesh district.
Mayank Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Agra said, “In KK Nagar locality under the limits of the Sikandra Police Station in Agra, a gas cylinder caught fire due to which two women were burnt to death.” The fire took place due to loosening of the cylinder’s pin, he added.
The person injured in the incident is being treated at a hospital in Agra.
The deceased are identified as Leela and Sheela and they are the residents of Nagla Budi in Agra, ACP said, adding, their bodies were sent to the mortuary and legal action will be taken after the investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector
There has been renewed focus globally on nuclear energy afte...
Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation
EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...
Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet
Hailing EC decision to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv...
Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve
Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...
CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case
Manish Sisodia had sought a week’s time to join the probe