LPG price up again

- Rs 50 per cylinder hike in cooking gas price
- Rs 190 per cylinder rise in price since April last year
- 14.2-kg cylinder now costs Rs 999.50 in Delhi & Mumbai
NEET PG not put off, will be held on May 21: Govt
New Delhi: The Health Ministry has said the NEET PG exam will be held on May 21, as scheduled. It termed as "fake" a notice that said the exam has been rescheduled to July 9. TNS
MHA launches portal for retired CAPF personnel
New Delhi: The government has launched “CAPF Punarvaas” portal to help personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) seeking re-employment after retirement. TNS
Burqa in public places: Taliban to women
New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burqa in public. PTI
Sanskrit intertwined with culture: Nadda
New Delhi: Asserting that Sanskrit is intertwined with Indian culture, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that his party was a protector of the ancient language and was working to promote it. He was addressing "Utkarsh Mahotsav" organised by the Central Sanskrit University. PTI
Upset over cuts, locals set sub-station on fire
Mhow (MP): Irked by frequent power cuts, a group of people set fire to a power sub-station at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Saturday. A group of locals attacked the power sub-station at Datoda village near here late Friday night, Rajesh Mahoure, executive engineer of the Mhow division, said. Angry villagers also pelted stones and manhandled operators, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device