LPG price up again

PTI

Rs 50 per cylinder hike in cooking gas price

Rs 190 per cylinder rise in price since April last year

14.2-kg cylinder now costs Rs 999.50 in Delhi & Mumbai

NEET PG not put off, will be held on May 21: Govt

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has said the NEET PG exam will be held on May 21, as scheduled. It termed as "fake" a notice that said the exam has been rescheduled to July 9. TNS

MHA launches portal for retired CAPF personnel

New Delhi: The government has launched “CAPF Punarvaas” portal to help personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) seeking re-employment after retirement. TNS

Burqa in public places: Taliban to women

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burqa in public. PTI

Sanskrit intertwined with culture: Nadda

New Delhi: Asserting that Sanskrit is intertwined with Indian culture, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that his party was a protector of the ancient language and was working to promote it. He was addressing "Utkarsh Mahotsav" organised by the Central Sanskrit University. PTI

Upset over cuts, locals set sub-station on fire

Mhow (MP): Irked by frequent power cuts, a group of people set fire to a power sub-station at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Saturday. A group of locals attacked the power sub-station at Datoda village near here late Friday night, Rajesh Mahoure, executive engineer of the Mhow division, said. Angry villagers also pelted stones and manhandled operators, he said.