LS clears Criminal Procedure Bill, Oppn dubs it 'draconian'

New Delhi, April 4
The Lok Sabha today cleared the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the legislation aimed at “strengthening law and order and national security” should not be seen in “isolation”.
Protecting innocent
The legislation takes care of human rights of crores of law-abiding citizens of India, which is a priority. Amit Shah, Home minister
It takes care of the human rights of crores of law-abiding citizens of India, which was a “priority” for the government”, Shah said.
“Those giving the plea of human rights should also think about the human rights of victims. Don’t they have human rights? You are worried about human rights of rapists… those who are looting others… committing heinous crimes.
“Those citing the human rights of criminals should also think about the human rights of victims. There are two angles on human rights, I am more worried about human rights of those who are innocent and victims, they should be a priority,” Shah said taking on Opposition members who questioned the Modi government on the “draconian” law “violating human rights and right to privacy” and “database being misused”.
“We cannot further delay making the country secure,” Shah said. Several Opposition members had asked the government to send the Bill to a standing committee for wider consultation while raising concerns over “right to privacy” and the database being misused.
Congress’ Manish Tewari said the legislation was against the spirit of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution dealing with human rights and with civil liberties. “The Bill would pave the way for India to become a surveillance state,” he said. Trinamool member Mahua Moitra said the law had fewer safeguards than the law enacted by British colonisers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...