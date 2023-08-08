 Lok Sabha passes data protection Bill : The Tribune India

  • Lok Sabha passes data protection Bill

Lok Sabha passes data protection Bill

Aims to secure personal info of citizens on digital platforms

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 7

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, that promises to secure personal data of citizens when they use digital services, such as banking, health and insurance, and even phone call records.

What it entails

  • Collection and use of personal data will be legal; only relevant data will be collected
  • Data collection must be for legal purpose and strictly protected from breach
  • Data protection board will investigate complaints and impose penalties

The Bill provides for stiff penalties against the misuse of data. It lays down obligations on entities handling and processing data to protect rights of individuals and moots creation of a data protection board that will investigate complaints, and impose penalties. The board can issue directions to ensure compliance. The structure of the board is to be notified after enactment of the Bill.

Research Bill cleared

The Lok Sabha on Monday also passed the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill with a voice vote after a brief discussion. The Bill proposes to set up a national agency to fund research in universities across the country.

Union Communications, Electronics, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while piloting the Bill, assured the members that the Bill had gone through wide consultations. “In all, 48 organisations and 39 ministries have discussed the matter. We received some 24,000 inputs,” he added.

The Bill was passed within 45 minutes amid the Opposition’s uproar over Manipur.

Vaishnaw stressed the PM’s vision on empowering women and added: “We have used ‘she’ instead of ‘he’ to define a person in the Bill”.

The minister assured the House that consent form for all data usage will be in 22 languages so more people can understand the implications.

The Bill has a legal innovation in term of alternative dispute resolution. So in case an organisation makes an error it can approach the data protection board, which can impose a penalty and let both parties move on, Vaishnaw explained.

Addressing the Opposition’s concersn, he said we could not wait to get consent to use data of a person in case of a disaster, such as a flood or cyclone. He cited the example of Europe, saying a similar law there has provided 16 exemptions and we have provided only four.

