Lt Gen Devendra Sharma appointed Chief of Staff, Western Command

Chandigarh, May 15
Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma has been appointed as the Chief of Staff, Western Command, Chandimandir. Prior to this, he was the General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, at Jalandhar.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he had taken over the command of Vajra Corps in February 2022. He has held varied command and staff appointments and has served in counter insurgency environment along the Line of Control, Operation Parakram, Operation Vijay and Operation Rakshak.
A cavalry officer, he has commanded an armoured brigade as part of a Strike Corps and an Infantry Division on the Western Borders. Lt Gen Sharma also has rich instructional and staff experience in operational and administrative domains.
Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair has taken over as the Vajra Corps commander from Lt Gen Sharma.
An alumnus of NDA, he was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in Jun 1988 and has held many prestigious command and staff appointments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka: Power play for CM post shifts to Delhi, all eyes on Congress top brass
Intense lobbying for CM's post going on between former CM Si...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann
Releases power supply schedule for the sowing season startin...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...