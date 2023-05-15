Lt Gen Devendra Sharma appointed Chief of Staff, Western Command

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma has been appointed as the Chief of Staff, Western Command, Chandimandir. Prior to this, he was the General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, at Jalandhar.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he had taken over the command of Vajra Corps in February 2022. He has held varied command and staff appointments and has served in counter insurgency environment along the Line of Control, Operation Parakram, Operation Vijay and Operation Rakshak.

A cavalry officer, he has commanded an armoured brigade as part of a Strike Corps and an Infantry Division on the Western Borders. Lt Gen Sharma also has rich instructional and staff experience in operational and administrative domains.

Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair has taken over as the Vajra Corps commander from Lt Gen Sharma.

An alumnus of NDA, he was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in Jun 1988 and has held many prestigious command and staff appointments.