L&T, Spanish firm sign pact for six subs

New Delhi, July 10
Larsen & Toubro and Navantia, Spain, signed a teaming agreement (TA) today for being partners in bidding the Indian Navy's next generation of six stealth submarines.
The Ministry of Defence requires the Indian bidder to tie up with a foreign manufacturer for making these submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion. L&T and Navantia had signed an MoU for the programme on April 11 at Madrid, which has now culminated in this TA. Navantia would carry out the design based on its S80 class of submarines, the first of which was launched in 2021 and is undergoing sea trials. L&T will be the Indian partner for absorbing the technology transfer.
Apart from L&T, the public sector Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) is the other Indian company in the fray.
