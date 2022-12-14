Lucknow college opens happiness lab for students

Lucknow, December 14
The Avadh Girls' Degree College (AGDC), a premier institution in Lucknow, has set up a Happiness Lab.
The lab will now get an insight into a wide range of perspectives and ideas about happiness. It also offers strategies for improving personal happiness.
Prof Upma Chaturvedi, college's NSS officer, said, "The lab is an attempt to help students be happy and tackle challenging situations and stressful events."
College principal Prof Bina Rai said the college also has a unique initiative called 'Dost', a box for students where they can express themselves (any kind of help like doctor, counsellor) in writing.
"The young generations face stress on various counts and this initiative will help them deal with situations and emerge emotionally stronger," she added.
IANS
