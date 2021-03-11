Lucknow University student finds place in India Book of Records, sings and plays guitar at a height of 8,000 feet

Lucknow, April 29

Divyansh Kumar, a final year MBA student at the Lucknow University, has created a record of sorts by making music up in the air.

Divyansh has found a place in the India Book of Records by singing and playing the guitar at a height of 8,000 feet in Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand while paragliding.

The 21-year-old who sang, ‘Luka chuppi bahut hui, saamne aa ja naa’, dedicated his feat to Lata Mangeshkar, India's most celebrated singer who passed away in February this year.

“I have been trying to make this record since last March. I failed twice, once due to rain and later when the pilot refused to fly the team. Then there was the pandemic, followed by a death in the family,” he said on Friday.

Divyansh made the record in the combined category of culture and adventure.

“I am a singer and a guitarist and while I was about to leave for a trip to Nainital, I searched a few paragliding videos for knowledge. While I was searching, I came across a video in which a boy was singing and playing guitar while paragliding and it inspired me.

“Later, I found out that till now, no record of singing while paragliding has been made by someone of my age and so, I was determined to make this record,” he added.

IANS