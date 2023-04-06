Lumpy skin disease has affected India’s milk production: Govt

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 6

The deadly Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) — which had killed over 1.8 lakh cattle in eight states — has put a break on milk growth in India this year. Milk production in the country was growing at a rate of around 6 per cent. It is worth noting that India is the highest milk producer in the world.

The country’s milk consumption has increased by 10 per cent, while there is no growth in milk production this year. Consequently, milk prices have been hiked. Ghee and butter stocks in the country have also been reduced. Given the shortage of milk products, the Union Government may be forced to import ghee and butter later this year. Country had last imported milk products in 2011.

“The impact of the LSD can be felt to the extent that milk production is stagnant this year. Before the LSD struck, milk production in the country was growing at a rate of around 6 per cent,” said Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department.

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, on Wednesday — despite this mismatch in the production and consumption of milk in the country — said that there would no scarcity of milk in the country. However, the Union Government admitted that no growth in milk production, coupled with fodder shortage, had resulted in hike in milk prices in the country.

Over the past year, India witnessed an increase of 15 per cent in milk prices. “As far as milk supplies are concerned, we are not seriously constrained. However, we are facing constraints in fats, especially ghee and butter. Stocks of fat are lower as compared to previous year,” said Rajesh Kumar.

“There is a fodder shortage in the country as the area under cultivation of fodder has not increased, and it has reached a plateau at around 4 per cent over the past few decades.

When asked about the interventions by the Union Government to handle shortage of ghee and butter, Rajesh Kumar said, “Imports will be one of the solutions to this. However, we will think of importing milk products only after checking the stocks of these products in entire country. We haven’t taken any decision on imports yet. Imports will be the last resort.”