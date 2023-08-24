Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, August 23
When the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on moon today, it owed a part of its success to Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali.
The SCL fabricated Vikram Processor (1601 PE01) that allowed the navigation of the launch vehicle and camera configurator flown aboard for the Vikram lander imager camera. The processor’s main application is in the realisation of onboard computers for navigation, guidance and control processing in flight applications.
The SCL, earlier under the Department of Space, was shifted in 2022 to the Union Ministry of Electronics Information and Technology. The SCL, which specialises in making chips, industry word for semi-conductors, has a long association with ISRO.
Main parts sourced from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) congratulated the ISRO for the significant feat. The HAL also released a picture detailing its own work with ISRO by contributing metallic and composite structures, all propellant tanks and bus structure for rover and lander, which have flown in Chandrayaan-3.
Noida-based start-up powers eyes of rover
With the Pragyaan rover poised to navigate the moon, its eyes to traverse the crater-filled lunar surface will be powered by a Noida-based tech start-up. Omnipresent Robot Technologies has developed Perception Navigation Software for the Pragyaan rover that is housed in the Vikram landing module.
Special prayers across india before touchdown
People in several parts of the country held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurdwaras on Wednesday for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. People also gathered in educational institutions, offices and city squares to watch live telecast of the final lunar descent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...