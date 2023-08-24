Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 23

When the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on moon today, it owed a part of its success to Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali.

The SCL fabricated Vikram Processor (1601 PE01) that allowed the navigation of the launch vehicle and camera configurator flown aboard for the Vikram lander imager camera. The processor’s main application is in the realisation of onboard computers for navigation, guidance and control processing in flight applications.

The SCL, earlier under the Department of Space, was shifted in 2022 to the Union Ministry of Electronics Information and Technology. The SCL, which specialises in making chips, industry word for semi-conductors, has a long association with ISRO.

Main parts sourced from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) congratulated the ISRO for the significant feat. The HAL also released a picture detailing its own work with ISRO by contributing metallic and composite structures, all propellant tanks and bus structure for rover and lander, which have flown in Chandrayaan-3.

Noida-based start-up powers eyes of rover

With the Pragyaan rover poised to navigate the moon, its eyes to traverse the crater-filled lunar surface will be powered by a Noida-based tech start-up. Omnipresent Robot Technologies has developed Perception Navigation Software for the Pragyaan rover that is housed in the Vikram landing module.

Special prayers across india before touchdown

People in several parts of the country held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurdwaras on Wednesday for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. People also gathered in educational institutions, offices and city squares to watch live telecast of the final lunar descent.

