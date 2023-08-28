Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

Bengaluru, August 27

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a graph of the temperature variation on the lunar surface and a senior scientist of the space agency expressed surprise over the high temperature recorded on the moon.

Surprisingly hot We believed the temperature would be around 20°C on the lunar surface, but it is surprisingly high. BHM Darukesha, ISRO scientist

The space agency said Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload onboard Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon’s surface.

At a depth of 8 cm, the payload recorded temperature as low as -10°C. With the gradual rise towards the surface, the temperature could be seen rising. Above the surface, the graph showed relative stagnancy in temperature between 50-60°C.

“These are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard the Vikram lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon’s surface,” ISRO said in an update on social media platform X.

ISRO scientist BHM Darukesha said: “We all believed that the temperature could be somewhere around 20°C on the surface but it is quite high.” “The graph illustrates the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe’s penetration. This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway,” ISRO said in a statement.

Darukesha explained, “When we go two to three cm inside the earth, we hardly see 2-3°C variation whereas there, it is about 50°C variation. This is something interesting.” The temperature dips to minus 10°C below the lunar surface, the senior scientist said, adding that the variation is from 60°C to minus 10°C. — Agencies

