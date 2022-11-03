M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Rajinikanth attend WB Governor family function in Chennai

Chennai, November 3
Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, M K Stalin and Mamata Banerjee, respectively attended a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan here on Thursday.
Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, also holds additional charge of West Bengal.
The CMs, besides top actor Rajinikanth among others, attended the 80th birthday celebrations of Ganesan’s brother.
Banerjee, who flew down from Kolkata on Wednesday before making a ‘courtesy call’ on Stalin at his residence, was seen enjoying the ‘Chenda melam’ (a traditional percussion instrument) performance outside the venue and also engaging with the artistes.
