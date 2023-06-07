Madhya Pradesh: 2-yr-old girl stuck inside borewell in Sehore for over 24 hours, Army called in for rescue ops

ANI

Sehore (MP), June 7

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, has now slipped to around 100 feet inside and the Army has been called in to join rescue operations that began over 24 hours ago.

The minor identified as Shrishti Kushwaha had on Tuesday afternoon around 2 pm fell into the borewell located inside a farm while playing in the Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Earlier, the girl was stuck at 40 feet but now she has slid to around 100 feet in the borewell due to the vibration in digging another parallel tunnel for rescue operation. We have called the Army to join the rescue operation." "Teams of NDRF and SDRF are already working but we thought that if the Army also reaches then we will be able to get the girl out soon. We are trying to save the girl and also pray to God that we would be successful in the mission," the chief minister said.

Sehore District Collector Ashish Tiwari told ANI, "The rescue operation that has been going on for over 22 hours is being conducted with the help of earth-moving machines. It is taking time due to the presence of rocky ground in the area."

Earlier this morning while speaking to ANI the district collector said, "The girl child has slid down further than 50 feet. As we keep digging the ground the girl is going lower and lower. We are providing oxygen to her. We are facing difficulties in drilling due to hard rock. We are trying to get her out soon."

He said, "The NDRF team is adopting another conventional method to rescue the girl. They are trying although it is taking time because of the hard rock. If succeed in this, then we will soon be able to get the girl out safely," he added.

The district collector said that a lot of time has elapsed since the girl first slipped and fell and she was not responding much.

He said that oxygen is being supplied continuously to the girl and authorities hope to rescue the girl soon.