 Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal youth goes viral : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal youth goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal youth goes viral

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal youth goes viral

State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal said the accused was not associated with the party. Video grabs



PTI

Bhopal, July 5

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle, said that accused Pravesh Shukla was being interrogated and further action would be taken in this regard.

Addressing the media, ASP Patle said, "We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon." A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday registered a case after a video showing a man urinating on a tribal youth went viral.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, late in the evening, that the government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.  "We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost,” he said.

When asked whether the accused belongs to the BJP as alleged from some quarters, Chouhan said, “Criminals have no caste, religion and party. A criminal is just a criminal. He will not be spared.” “I strongly condemn it. It is not only unfortunate but such persons will be given sternest punishment,” state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

When asked whether the accused is an MLAs representative, Sharma said  such persons are not of any party.

When specifically asked whether he was removed from the party, Sharma said, “Bilkul (absolutely)." Both Chouhan and Sharma were talking to reporters after the BJP's core committee meeting.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress claimed that the accused was linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party, but the ruling party had denied the allegation.

"A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice....I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act,"  Chouhan said in a tweet in the evening.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Action against the stringent NSA was also initiated, he added.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath in a statement said, "A video of atrocity of (a man) urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has surfaced. There is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society."  The former chief minister also said that the culprit was said to be associated with the BJP. Madhya Pradesh already ranks first when it comes to atrocities against tribals, he said.

"This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame....strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped," Nath added.

State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal said the accused was not associated with the party.

"The BJP will always oppose every heinous act against the tribal community. MP BJP demands the strictest action against this person," Agarwal said.

Both the BJP and Congress have been trying to woo the tribal community in the state ahead of the year-end Assembly elections.

Some social media posts claimed that the accused Pravesh Shukla was a representative of BJP MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla.

But when contacted, the MLA denied the allegation.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the Congress's Media and Publicity Department, shared the video clip along with a picture of a banner on which the accused was described as 'Vidhayak Pratinidhi Sidhi'.

"In the 21st century, such inhuman atrocities are happening with the tribals of our country and we are dreaming of becoming Vishwaguru! What could be more embarrassing for all of us than this? he tweeted. with ANI inputs

 

#Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears 'soft' on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

2
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

4
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

5
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

6
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

7
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

8
Punjab

AAP takes control of Moga MC as no-confidence motion is passed against Congress mayor

9
Trending

Woman slaps, scolds man in Delhi Metro; while 'unbothered passengers' watch the 'show'; video goes viral

10
Nation

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet

Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Paw...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal youth goes viral

A case has been registered against the accused under section...

Capt Amarinder Singh ‘facilitated’ Waqf land sale to Ansari’s kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Shah Rukh Khan looks healthy as he returns to Mumbai amid reports of accident in US

Shah Rukh Khan looks healthy as he returns to Mumbai amid reports of accident in US

As fans wished him speedy recovery, source close to actor sa...

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

The accused who appears to be a taxi or cab driver was seen ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

Cow vigilante, 20 others 'snatch' cattle; booked

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net