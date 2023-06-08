 Madhya Pradesh: Rescue op under way for 3rd day to save girl who fell into borewell, robotic experts join efforts : The Tribune India

Madhya Pradesh: Rescue op under way for 3rd day to save girl who fell into borewell, robotic experts join efforts

Two-and-a-half year-old girl had fallen into 300-feet deep borewell in a field at Mungavali village on Tuesday afternoon

Madhya Pradesh: Rescue op under way for 3rd day to save girl who fell into borewell, robotic experts join efforts

Rescue operation underway after a girl fell into a 300 ft borewell, in Sehore district, on Thursday. PTI Photo



PTI

PTI

Sehore, June 8

Rescue agencies were still making hectic efforts for the third day to save a two-and-a-half year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, an official said on Thursday.

A team of robotic experts also joined the operation on Thursday morning to rescue the girl, who fell into the 300-feet deep borewell in a field at Mungavali village on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Oxygen was being supplied to the girl in the borewell through a pipe, district administration officials said.

With more than 46 hours passing away since the incident, the task to pull the girl out of the borewell has become more difficult as she has slipped further down and got stuck at a depth of nearly 100 feet, as per officials.

A three-member robotic rescue team from Gujarat reached the site on Thursday morning to join the operation, the official said.

 "We have lowered a robot into the borewell to collect information and we are processing the data by scanning it to know the child's condition. After processing the data, we will decide the next course of action on how to rescue the girl from the borewell,” the robotic team in-charge Mahesh Arya told reporters at the site.

The girl, named Srishti, fell into the borewell at around 1 pm on Tuesday and since then efforts have been on to rescue her.

She was initially stuck at the depth of about 40 feet in the borewell, but due to vibrations caused by machines engaged in the rescue operation, she has slipped further down to about 100 feet, making the task more difficult, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

An Army team also joined the rescue operation, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) have already been working to rescue the girl, officials said.

As many as 12 earth-moving and poclain machines are also currently engaged in the rescue operation, they said.

CM Chouhan and a team of officials are in touch with the district authorities to supervise the rescue operation, they said.

With the latest incident, the dangers posed by open and abandoned borewells have come to the fore again.

On Saturday, a two-year-old girl slipped into a narrow borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar district and got stuck at a depth of 20-feet. She died despite hectic rescue efforts by multiple agencies for 19 hours, an official earlier said.

In 2009, the Supreme Court issued guidelines for preventing fatal accidents of children falling into abandoned borewells.

The revised guidelines issued by the court in 2010 included setting up barbed wire fencing around the well during construction, using steel plate covers fixed with bolts over the well assembly and filling up of borewells from the bottom to the ground level.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

2
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

3
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

4
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

5
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

6
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

7
Nation

Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

8
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

9
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

10
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23

Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...

‘Indira assassination float’ in Bramption parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise the issue with Canada

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

Jaishankar hits out at Canada, saying there was a larger und...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

Chandigarh: Bodycams for staff at grain market

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands