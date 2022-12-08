Maha-K’taka border row reaches Parl

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

Simmering Belagavi border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka today reached Parliament with Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule seeking the intervention of the Union Home Ministry.

The people of Maharashtra were getting “beaten up” every day despite the BJP being in power in both states, Sule said in the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla said it was a sensitive issue between the two states. While Birla sought order in the House, leaders from the NCP and Shiv Sena staged a walkout.