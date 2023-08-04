 Maharashtra: 19-year-old held for trying to strangle girl for rejecting his overtures : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Maharashtra: 19-year-old held for trying to strangle girl for rejecting his overtures

Maharashtra: 19-year-old held for trying to strangle girl for rejecting his overtures

The accused once slapped the girl in the college after she rejected his proposal

Maharashtra: 19-year-old held for trying to strangle girl for rejecting his overtures

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Palghar, August 4

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a girl after she rejected his attempts to be in a romantic relationship in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The police said accused Aman Madheshiya and the girl were studying in the same college in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and were friends.

The official said the accused once slapped the girl in the college after she rejected his proposal and action was taken against him by the college management.

Quoting the girl's complaint, the official said that Madheshiya visited the girl's house on Monday when she was alone. He tried to make advances but she once again rejected them.

The accused then dragged her to the bathroom and tried to strangulate her to death. He later fled the scene after snatching her mobile phone, the official said.

After regaining consciousness, the girl raised an alarm and sought help from neighbours.

On a complaint by her parents, the Valiv police station in Vasai arrested Madheshiya on Wednesday, the official said.

The girl is being treated in a local hospital, he added.

#Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

2
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

4
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

5
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

6
J & K

Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when everyone in J&K wants it, asks Supreme Court

7
Nation

Gurugram-Nuh clashes: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home

8
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH shut after cave-in, commuters forced to take long detours

9
J & K

Army jawan who went missing from JK’s Kulgam has been rescued: Police

10
Punjab

Punjab House panel mulls withdrawal of power subsidy to big farmers

Don't Miss

View All
Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Top News

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...

Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred, Narendra Bijarniya to be new district police chief

Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him

Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP

Haryana violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins investigation by Faridabad police

Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police

A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Also imposes certain conditions on Tytler, including he will...

12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand

4 people drown, 9 missing after flashflood washes away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand

The flash flood occur on Thursday night following heavy rain


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

SAD extends support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi for being stopped at Amritsar airport

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

4 nabbed after attacking cop

4 nabbed after attacking cop in Bathinda

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh: 5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sector 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; Chandigarh cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant in Chandigarh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

No immediate relief for Manish Sisodia as Supreme Court defers hearing on his bail plea to September 4

Delhi High Court permits virtual production of Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Nangal Ambiyan case: Accused beaten up in jail, alleges lawyer

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder's ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala