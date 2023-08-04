Maharashtra: 19-year-old held for trying to strangle girl for rejecting his overtures

Palghar, August 4
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a girl after she rejected his attempts to be in a romantic relationship in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.
The police said accused Aman Madheshiya and the girl were studying in the same college in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and were friends.
The official said the accused once slapped the girl in the college after she rejected his proposal and action was taken against him by the college management.
Quoting the girl's complaint, the official said that Madheshiya visited the girl's house on Monday when she was alone. He tried to make advances but she once again rejected them.
The accused then dragged her to the bathroom and tried to strangulate her to death. He later fled the scene after snatching her mobile phone, the official said.
After regaining consciousness, the girl raised an alarm and sought help from neighbours.
On a complaint by her parents, the Valiv police station in Vasai arrested Madheshiya on Wednesday, the official said.
The girl is being treated in a local hospital, he added.
