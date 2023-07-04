Mumbai, July 4
Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday where the issue of staking claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly may come up for discussion, a party leader said.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary HK Patil will attend the meeting.
The post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) fell vacant after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar resigned on Friday. He joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday as deputy chief minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers.
The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has appointed MLA Jitendra Awhad as the LoP.
Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, was justified in claiming the post of LoP.
"The Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday where deliberations are likely to be held on staking claim to the position of Leader of Opposition," Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said on Monday.
Thorat claimed the NCP can only appoint their group leader in the Legislative Assembly.
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said there will be no problem in appointing the new LoP after ascertaining how many MLAs are with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, following the split in its legislature party.
In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress has 45 MLAs, while the NCP has 53 legislators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in government or opposition: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split...
Maharashtra Speaker’s actions likely to come under scanner
Though Rahul Narwekar says he was unaware of the exact numbe...
Maharashtra Congress convenes meeting, discussion on Opposition leader's post likely
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary HK Patil will ...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco
A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, 2023 posted o...