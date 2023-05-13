Maharashtra drops charges against Param Bir, revokes suspension

PTI

Mumbai, May 12

The Maharashtra Government has dropped all charges brought during a departmental inquiry against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked the suspension order against him, an official said on Friday.

However, the CBI will continue to probe the five cases registered by it against Singh, he said.

The retired IPS officer is facing multiple cases of extortion, corruption and misconduct.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said the government decided to revoke Singh’s suspension order following the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) decision to close the departmental inquiry against him.

The CAT order stated that the departmental inquiry was wrongful, he added.

The order revoking Singh’s suspension and withdrawing all charges against him related to the departmental inquiry initiated in 2021 were issued by the state Home Department on Wednesday, the government official said.

According to the order, the period of the former IPS officer’s suspension should be treated as if he was on duty.

At least four cases of extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane. During his long police career, he served as Commissioner of both Mumbai and Thane.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner in March 2021 after the arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the seizure of an explosives-laden SUV from near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in South Mumbai.

Subsequently, the 1988-batch IPS officer wrote an explosive letter to then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from hotels in Mumbai. Deshmukh denied the allegations.

The then Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government placed Singh under suspension and put his salary on hold.

The government also initiated a departmental inquiry against the senior police officer and eight serious charges were pressed against him during the proceedings, the order mentioned.

Singh submitted his statement of defence in December 2021 through email and denied all charges.

He also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of inquiry, but the plea was rejected.