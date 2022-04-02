Maharashtra: Eight wagons of goods train derail in Aurangabad, route affected for four hours

Aurangabad, April 2
Eight wagons of a freight train derailed on Saturday morning at Daulatabad yard in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, resulting in rail traffic on the route being affected for nearly four hours, an official said.
The derailment took place at around 8am and the track was cleared only after four hours, he said.
He said South Central Railway (SCR) has run special trains on the Jalna-Mumbai and Jalna-Pune routes to ferry stranded passengers of the over one dozen trains that were affected due to the derailment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-Australia trade pact to facilitate exchange of students, professionals, tourists: Modi
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement...
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa says all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue
Says this at the last day of the two-day ‘Islamabad Security...
Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack: Police
Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirms that Sail died after ...