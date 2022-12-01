Maharashtra ex-minister's bail plea rejected

Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday refused bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case linked to a land deal in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were involved. RN Rokade, special judge for PMLA cases, said the two conditions laid down under section 45 of the PMLA were not satisfied.
