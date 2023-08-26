Maharashtra: Luxury car gutted in fire, two occupants escape unhurt

Thane, August 26
Two persons travelling in a high-end car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, a civic official said.
The incident took place around 7.15 am in Manpada area of the city, he said.
"The car was approaching the lobby area of a building when it caught fire suddenly. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to jump out of it in time," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).
Both of them are safe, he said.
After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. "But the car got reduced to ashes by that time," he said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat
Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...
Video: 10 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
The passengers of the 'private party coach' had arrived from...
Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', says PM Modi
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3's success as 'great scientific achievement'
Pakistan had so far officially ignored the landmark success ...
Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', passes away at 80
Born into a Sikh family in Rawalpindi on November 2, 1942, K...