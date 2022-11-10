Maharashtra's businessman's phone hacked, Rs 99.5 lakh taken out of bank accounts

PTI

Thane, November 10

A businessman in Maharashtra's Thane city lost Rs 99.50 lakh after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked, a police official said on Thursday.

The alleged hacking took place between November 6-7 and funds were transferred from his bank accounts to other accounts through net banking, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the accused, he said.