Maharashtra’s Rana couple in jail over ‘sedition’

PTI

Mumbai, April 24

The Mumbai Police have slapped the sedition charge on the Independent lawmaker couple from Maharashtra — MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana — whose earlier call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence had triggered protests by Shiv Sainiks.

On Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody, a day after they were arrested on the charge of “creating enmity between different groups”, rejecting the police’s demand for their custody, an official said.

While Navneet Rana will be sent to Byculla women’s jail, her husband will be taken to Arthur Road jail, the official said.

“Charges under IPC Section 124-A (sedition) are made out against them as they had challenged the government machinery and made remarks against CM Thackeray,” public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said. The court will hear their bail application on April 29, he added.

The police also arrested 13 Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of the Ranas the previous day. The party workers were later released on bail, the police said. —