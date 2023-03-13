Major fire in furniture godown in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 13
A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.
No casualty was reported.
The blaze erupted after 11am in the Ghas Compound located on Relief Road in Jogeshwari, fire brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level 3 fire (major emergency call).
At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances and senior fire brigade officials rushed to the spot.
"The fire is confined to the furniture market," an official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test
The exam will be re-conducted
Punjab farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands
Five farmers’ unions from Punjab stage the protest amid heav...
India once again is largest importer of weapons; accounts for 11 per cent of all such international imports
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China are the next four b...