Major fire in furniture godown in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, March 13

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted after 11am in the Ghas Compound located on Relief Road in Jogeshwari, fire brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level 3 fire (major emergency call).

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances and senior fire brigade officials rushed to the spot.

"The fire is confined to the furniture market," an official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.