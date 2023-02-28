Make drugs, devices of highest quality: Centre

PTI

New Delhi, February 27

It is of vital importance to ensure that medicines and medical products produced in India are of the highest quality and the Centre and states should work together to establish robust regulatory systems, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

India’s vision is to be known as the world’s most respected and recognised drugs regulator, he said.

The minister was speaking at the concluding session of a two-day brainstorming conclave, “Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement” in Hyderabad.

Health secretaries and drug regulators from various states and UTs also participated in the conclave. “It is of vital importance to ensure that medicines and medical products produced in India are of the highest quality for both domestic and export markets. Within the federal democratic structure of the country, both the Centre and states are required to work together in harmony and synergy to ensure that we establish robust regulatory systems,” Mandaviya said.

He highlighted that the deep-dive sessions of the conclave provided a platform to all stakeholders to deliberate on different aspects of building a robust, resilient, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly drugs regulatory framework. “This framework will not only ensure quality, but also easy availability and accessibility of the highest quality of drugs across the country,” he said. “The intense deliberations during the two days provided an opportunity to all to work with a team spirit,” he added.